ERn Financial LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.05. 136,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,380. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.