ERn Financial LLC Sells 166 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $1,399,999 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $15.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.38. 1,113,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.