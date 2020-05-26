Ethereum Gold Project Hits Market Cap of $91,522.65 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $91,522.65 and $63.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.52 or 0.03887164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031299 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,448,281 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

