Etherparty (FUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $897,791.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $897,791.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.03849935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

