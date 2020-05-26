Everipedia Hits Market Capitalization of $9.76 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, BigONE, DragonEX and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $1.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.02078953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00094838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00184188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,010,634,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,836,442 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

