EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $172,054.17 and $5,229.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.03862269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031285 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004509 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.