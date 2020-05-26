Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.31). Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,394,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,248,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.