Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,365. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $359.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

