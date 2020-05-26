Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,933.33 ($25.43).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,210 ($15.92) to GBX 1,180 ($15.52) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of FEVR stock traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). 612,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,543. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 36.07. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,085 ($40.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,566.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,640.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

