Fiii (FIII) Hits Market Cap of $23,255.84

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Fiii has a market cap of $23,255.84 and approximately $282.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. In the last week, Fiii has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fiii Profile

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

