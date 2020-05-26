Financial Comparison: Phoenix Tree (IMAB) and Its Rivals

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ: IMAB) is one of 612 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Phoenix Tree to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Phoenix Tree and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 3 0 3.00 Phoenix Tree Competitors 6564 18191 35291 1405 2.51

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus target price of $17.34, suggesting a potential downside of 25.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.56%. Given Phoenix Tree’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Phoenix Tree Competitors -2,775.37% -273.92% -33.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Tree and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $4.31 million N/A -0.81 Phoenix Tree Competitors $2.14 billion $264.70 million 0.22

Phoenix Tree’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree. Phoenix Tree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Phoenix Tree rivals beat Phoenix Tree on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Phoenix Tree

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates in Phase I clinical trials include Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody to treat immuno-oncology; TJ107, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7 to treat cancer treatment-related lymphopenia; TJC4, a CD47 monoclonal antibody with RBC-sparing differentiation; TJD5, a CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and TJM2, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise TJ210, an antibody targeting myeloid derived suppressor cells in cancers and autoimmune diseases; and TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

