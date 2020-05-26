First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. First Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.