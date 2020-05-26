First Long Island Investors LLC Acquires 18,813 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 2.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,486,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 469,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,145. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.