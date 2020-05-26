First Long Island Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.98. 3,372,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,939. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.