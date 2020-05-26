First Long Island Investors LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

DIS traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,707,074. The stock has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

