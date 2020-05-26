First Long Island Investors LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after buying an additional 330,348 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,285,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,724. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

