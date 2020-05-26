First Long Island Investors LLC Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $202.80. 21,611,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,195,186. The stock has a market cap of $508.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.