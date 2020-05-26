First Long Island Investors LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,264 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. 1,324,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,941,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

