First Long Island Investors LLC Purchases 53,138 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $139.31. 1,255,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,113. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

