First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 58,210 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,210 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,725,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,793,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

