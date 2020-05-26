First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.00

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $88.62, with a volume of 147012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.32.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

