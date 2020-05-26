FirstBlood (1ST) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $43,328.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.03851676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011260 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.