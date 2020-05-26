Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

FISV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.93. 3,035,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after acquiring an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

