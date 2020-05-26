FTX Token Price Reaches $2.80 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00031738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $265.94 million and $4.06 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.03849935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,900,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,028,474 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.