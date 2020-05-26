FUTURAX Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $6,285.00 and approximately $55,219.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055384 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00368398 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000933 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005107 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000542 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012369 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

