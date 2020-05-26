Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Receives $36.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Gardner Denver to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of GDI stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. 2,312,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.