GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0016

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market cap of $16,684.24 and approximately $32.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,434,501 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

