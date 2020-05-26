Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $307.75

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.75 and last traded at $307.75, with a volume of 40435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.57. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

