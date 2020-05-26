Gifto Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb, BiteBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.27 or 0.02053608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00182943 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056045 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BiteBTC, Bibox, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Kryptono, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Coinnest, Kyber Network, Upbit, Allbit, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

