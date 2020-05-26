Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) recently:
- 5/22/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/12/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $122.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $105.00 to $130.00.
- 4/27/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of GBT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 308,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.97.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
