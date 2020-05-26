Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) recently:

5/22/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $122.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $105.00 to $130.00.

4/27/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GBT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 308,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $227,810.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,028,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,954 shares of company stock worth $4,879,824. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

