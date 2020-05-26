GoldFund Hits Market Cap of $150,287.95 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $150,287.95 and $2,847.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004223 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000562 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

