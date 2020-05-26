GoldMint Market Capitalization Tops $931,472.97 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $931,472.97 and $407.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005516 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.02047347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00182763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00060519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

