Handshake (HNS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.93 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and $6.93 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,879.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.98 or 0.02308363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.02582540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00482288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00691910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00076113 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00516700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 274,275,190 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.