Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. 202,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

