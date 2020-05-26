Harmony Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Harmony has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.36 or 0.03913201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003961 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031325 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.