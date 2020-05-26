HEAT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,472.00 (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. HEAT has a market cap of $601,927.81 and approximately $13,472.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEAT has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.02078885 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00184136 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,144,675 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

