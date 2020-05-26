HempCoin (THC) Hits Market Capitalization of $326,218.80

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $326,218.80 and $604.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029349 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029593 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,961.50 or 1.00898127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00076041 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,714,618 coins and its circulating supply is 256,579,468 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

