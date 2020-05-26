Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. 28,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,224. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

