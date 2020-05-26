HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,740.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $383,999.09 and approximately $16,740.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.27 or 0.02053608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00182943 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056045 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,916,305 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

