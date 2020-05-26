Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 58,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,140. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,384,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 847,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 663,063 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

