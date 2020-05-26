Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,378 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,378 ($31.28).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK stock traded up GBX 47 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,562 ($33.70). The stock had a trading volume of 623,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,581 ($33.95). The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,365.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,025.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.