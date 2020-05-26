HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

A number of research firms have commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,856. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

