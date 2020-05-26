Holo (HOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.25 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, Hotbit and Binance. Holo has a total market cap of $90.86 million and $8.25 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Holo has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.02046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,111,652,177 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OOOBTC, ABCC, WazirX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Liqui, Binance and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

