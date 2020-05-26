Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $131,185.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $131,185.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.02080292 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00183775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.