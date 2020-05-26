Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after buying an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

