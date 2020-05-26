Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.78. 4,478,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

