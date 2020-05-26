Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of HUN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 2,664,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,797,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

