HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Hits $17,855.50

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $17,855.50 and $35,333.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.02048407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00182679 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.