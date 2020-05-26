IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. 5,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $74.13.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

