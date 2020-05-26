Ignition (IC) Price Down 13% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $91,866.13 and $101.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029341 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029612 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,947.89 or 1.00803333 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00075990 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,308,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,295,446 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.